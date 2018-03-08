Annual County Recycling Report

2017 was another good year for the Bond County recycling program, coordinated by the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Emily Hartmann, district coordinator, said the recycling center is a joint project between the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District, the county board, and FAYCO. She said the recycling center is very busy. The amount of tons of recycled material is up 9.5% over 2016.

Click below to hear more from Hartmann:

The recycling center is located off Route 40, east of Bowman Industrial Drive, next to the Greenville Veterinary Clinic, on property owned by the Soil and Conservation District.

The center opened in late December of 2013. Last year it collected 71.80 tons of recyclables, nearly 14 tons more than in any other year.

Bond County residents can drop off paper, plastics, steel cans, aluminum, cardboard, books and magazines.

FAYCO picks up the recyclables, sorts them, bales them and uses the proceeds from their sale for operational expenses.