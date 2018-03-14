Area Students Participate In National Walkout

Students in several area school districts participated in a National Student Walkout for 17 minutes Wednesday morning to protest school violence.

The national student-led event was a tribute to the 17 victims who were fatally shot one month ago at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Thirty-five students participated in a walkout at Greenville High School.

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said preparations had been made for it.

Olson said he sent a letter to families, to provide guidance to parents and to students who wanted to participate. He said the goal was to honor the voice of the students and still provide a safe and secure learning environment. Students with parent permission were excused from the affected class period. GHS students left class at 10 AM and met in the cafeteria, then walked to the athletic concession area. They had 17 minutes of quiet reflection then went back to class.

Bobby Koontz, principal at Mulberry Grove Unit 1, said junior high and high school students also participated in a walkout for 17 minutes Wednesday morning.

They went to an area behind the school.

Koontz said staff members helped to facilitate a discussion among the students about violence and getting along with one another.

Several other schools had peaceful student walkouts including high schools at Highland and Triad.