Author & Scholar Victor Shepherd To Speak At G.U.

Greenville University is pleased to welcome world-renowned author and scholar Victor Shepherd to campus Monday, April 16, 2018. He will deliver an address during chapel at 9:30 a.m. in Whitlock Recital Hall and speak in a colloquium at 3:30 p.m. in Snyder Hall, Room 104. Both events are free and open to the public.

Shepherd is widely recognized as an authority in systematic and historical theology. He serves as professor of theology at Tyndale Seminary and adjunct professor of theology at Toronto School of Theology-University of Toronto.

His chapel address is entitled “Why Scripture is the Authority for Christian Faith and Life.” For the colloquium he will speak on “Martin Luther: A Mighty Fortress.”

Shepherd is the author of 12 books, including Seasons of Grace: From Wilderness to Wonder, Making Sense of the Christian Faith and Do You Love Me?—And Other Questions Jesus Asks.

“Shepherd writes with the precision of a theologian and the heart of a pastor,” writes Bruce Clemenger, president of The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada, in the foreword to Shepherd’s book Our Evangelical Faith. “His understanding of evangelical belief has been tested and refined over the years through a journey of defending and promoting orthodoxy and maintaining a clear evangelical witness against theological liberalism. The result is an explication of evangelical belief whose brevity and clarity is as compelling as it is instructive.”

Shepherd earned his doctorate in theology from Emmanuel College, University of Toronto. He also holds an honorary doctorate from Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, New York, in recognition of his contribution to Wesleyan studies.

Shepherd’s visit to Greenville University is part of a series of special events marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

For more information, please contact Lori Gaffner at lori.gaffner@greenville.edu.