Bagatto & McFarland Retire As Commercial Club Cooks

Monday was a bittersweet day for the Greenville Commercial Club.

Ray Bagatto and Vivian McFarland retired from the club’s cooking duties.

Ray has cooked lunch for the club for 17 years while Vivian provided meals for 28 years.

Commercial Club President Blake Snyder presented Ray and Vivian with a parting gift.

The Commercial Club meets every Monday in the Posch Center at the Catholic Church at noon. Membership is open to anyone in the business community who would enjoy a social, home-cooked lunch.