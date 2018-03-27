BCHD Enters Option To Purchase Agreement

During their meeting this week, the Bond County Board of Health discussed the possibility of an option-to-purchase agreement with Greer Management Services, which provides supportive living and memory care facilities throughout Southern Illinois.

Greer Management Services is applying to build a memory care facility in Greenville. The application requires the company to own or possess a valid option to purchase acceptable property for construction upon approval. The board of health voted unanimously to enter into an option to purchase agreement with Greer Management Services for one acre of undeveloped frontage on the southernmost end of the health department property. As part of the agreement, the company would provide a phase I environmental assessment for the entire health department property at no cost to the department.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told the board during the month of February, the department realized an overall increase in cash on-hand of $11,235. Eifert further reported the mortgage on the health department building would be paid in full by this June. Once the mortgage is paid, Eifert said the department’s monthly expenses would drop by $15,000.