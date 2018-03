Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert announced the health department is offering up to $50.00 reimbursement to Bond County residents toward the purchase of a Fitbit or similar device, while funds last.

Healthy lifestyles has been identified as one of our health priorities for the coming years, and because of this, funds are set aside for people who want to purchase fitness trackers.

For more information, call Sean at the health department at 664-1442, ext. 130.