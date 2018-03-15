Benefit For Randy Stief

A benefit event is scheduled for Saturday at the Greenville VFW for Randy Stief of Greenville.

Randy is currently undergoing treatment for colon/liver cancer and all proceeds will help with his ongoing medical bills and expenses.

The meal begins at 5 p.m. with Wes Pourchot doing the cooking. The price is $12 per person, $20 for couples and $5 for children 6 to 10.

A live auction will take place at 7 p.m. There will also be a bake sale and t-shirts for purchase.

Live music will be performed and there will be a DJ beginning at 5 p.m.