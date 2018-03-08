BNB’s Jeff Hasenmyer Graduates From Future Leaders Alliance

Jeff Hasenmyer, Assistant Cashier at Bradford National Bank, has just graduated from the Future Leaders Alliance (FLA), an innovative program for aspiring bankers that emphasizes education, community service, and networking. The 13 month program is sponsored by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA).

Participants took part in comprehensive training, which involved attending educational sessions while performing local community service and teaching financial literacy. The education sessions covered core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Coaching, Service Leadership, Financial Marketing and Branding, Legislative Process, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, and Regulatory topics.

Bradford National Bank president Doug Stroud said, “We are extremely proud of Jeff and his accomplishments with this program. Not only has he grown professionally, but he has incorporated much of what he learned at the program into enhanced services for our customers.”

Hasenmyer said, “Future Leaders Alliance not only prepared me for a leadership role, but I left FLA with a knowledgeable network of bankers from across Illinois.”

Kendall Joins Class

Following Hasenmyer’s graduation, Bradford National Bank announced that Kelsey Kendall had been accepted into the FLA program. Kendall, who has a variety of duties at Bradford National Bank, including accounts payable and customer relations, said, “I’m really excited to be a part of this innovative program sponsored by the IBA and hope to bring back fresh ideas to better serve the bank and our customers.”

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks, savings banks, and savings and loan associations of all sizes in the State of Illinois and collectively represents the vast majority of banking assets and banking employees in our state.

Bradford National Bank was founded in 1867, celebrated its 150th anniversary last year, and is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. For further details, visit www.BradfordBank.com.