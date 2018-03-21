Bond County Election Totals

Following are the primary election vote totals for candidates on the Bond County ballot.
DEMOCRATS
Governor – Pritzker 606, Kennedy 165, Biss 82, Daiber 122, Hardiman 13, Marshall 25.
Attorney General – Quinn 571, Mariotti 54, Drury 59, Rotering 86, Raoul 61, Ruiz 29, Fairley 51, Goldstein 32.
Secretary Of State – White 941.
Comptroller – Mendoza 872.
State Treasurer – Frerichs 840.
U.S. Congress 13th District – Londrigan 131, Jones 71, Ebel 15, Gill 37, Sides 18.
U.S. Congress 15th District – Spoerer 258, Gaither 359.
Illinois House 107th District – David Seiler 835.
County Clerk –Sybert 947.
County Treasurer –Marti 927.
County Sheriff – Lawrence 912.
Regional Superintendent (Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery) – Wollerman 810.
Regional Superintendent (Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington) – Guthrie 27.
Regional Superintendent – (Madison) – Reinkin 172.
County Board District 2 – McCray 172.
County Board District 4 – Pourchot 167.
County Board District 5 – Elmore 131.
Appellate Judge 5th District – Hoerner 828.
Judge Third Circuit (to replace Barbara Crowder) – Smith 849.
Judge Third Circuit (to replace John Knight) – Bauer 933.
State Committeewoman 13th District – Mazzotti 123, Gronemeyer 111
State Committeeman 13th District – Redman 226.
State Committeewoman 15th District – Robinson 217, Loker 89, Bever 65, Douglas 184, Light 33.
State Committeeman 15th District – Phelps 599.
REPUBLICANS
Governor – Rauner 930, Ives 782.
Attorney General – Harold 792, Grasso 634.
Secretary of State – Helland 1,404.
Comptroller – Senger 1,397.
State Treasurer – Dodge 1,389.
U.S. Congress 13th District – Davis 421.
U.S. Congress 15th District – Shimkus 1,083.
Illinois Senate 54th District – Plummer 668, Him 81, Barber 907, Stratemeyer 106.
Illinois House 107th District – Wilhour 544, Myers 1,124.
County Clerk – Ellsworth 1,371.
County Treasurer – Robertson 1,465.
County Sheriff – Leitschuh 1,527.
Regional Superintendent (Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington) – Daniels 11.
Regional Superintendent (Madison) – Werden 62.
County Board District 2 – Theiss 319.
Appellate Judge 5th District – Overstreet 1,352.
Judge Third Circuit (To Replace Barbara Crowder) – Rabe 1,345
A total of 2,853 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s primary. A breakdown of the number of Republican and Democrat voters was not available, but it is known more Republican ballots were used in Bond County.
*Totals are unofficial until canvassed