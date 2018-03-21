Bond County Election Totals

Following are the primary election vote totals for candidates on the Bond County ballot.

DEMOCRATS

Governor – Pritzker 606, Kennedy 165, Biss 82, Daiber 122, Hardiman 13, Marshall 25.

Attorney General – Quinn 571, Mariotti 54, Drury 59, Rotering 86, Raoul 61, Ruiz 29, Fairley 51, Goldstein 32.

Secretary Of State – White 941.

Comptroller – Mendoza 872.

State Treasurer – Frerichs 840.

U.S. Congress 13th District – Londrigan 131, Jones 71, Ebel 15, Gill 37, Sides 18.

U.S. Congress 15th District – Spoerer 258, Gaither 359.

Illinois House 107th District – David Seiler 835.

County Clerk –Sybert 947.

County Treasurer –Marti 927.

County Sheriff – Lawrence 912.

Regional Superintendent (Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery) – Wollerman 810.

Regional Superintendent (Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington) – Guthrie 27.

Regional Superintendent – (Madison) – Reinkin 172.

County Board District 2 – McCray 172.

County Board District 4 – Pourchot 167.

County Board District 5 – Elmore 131.

Appellate Judge 5th District – Hoerner 828.

Judge Third Circuit (to replace Barbara Crowder) – Smith 849.

Judge Third Circuit (to replace John Knight) – Bauer 933.

State Committeewoman 13th District – Mazzotti 123, Gronemeyer 111

State Committeeman 13th District – Redman 226.

State Committeewoman 15th District – Robinson 217, Loker 89, Bever 65, Douglas 184, Light 33.

State Committeeman 15th District – Phelps 599.

REPUBLICANS

Governor – Rauner 930, Ives 782.

Attorney General – Harold 792, Grasso 634.

Secretary of State – Helland 1,404.

Comptroller – Senger 1,397.

State Treasurer – Dodge 1,389.

U.S. Congress 13th District – Davis 421.

U.S. Congress 15th District – Shimkus 1,083.

Illinois Senate 54th District – Plummer 668, Him 81, Barber 907, Stratemeyer 106.

Illinois House 107th District – Wilhour 544, Myers 1,124.

County Clerk – Ellsworth 1,371.

County Treasurer – Robertson 1,465.

County Sheriff – Leitschuh 1,527.

Regional Superintendent (Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington) – Daniels 11.

Regional Superintendent (Madison) – Werden 62.

County Board District 2 – Theiss 319.

Appellate Judge 5th District – Overstreet 1,352.

Judge Third Circuit (To Replace Barbara Crowder) – Rabe 1,345

A total of 2,853 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s primary. A breakdown of the number of Republican and Democrat voters was not available, but it is known more Republican ballots were used in Bond County.

*Totals are unofficial until canvassed