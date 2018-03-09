Bond County February Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his department’s monthly report for February.

Hess responded to a total of 52 animal complaints last month; 23 from the county and 29 in the Greenville city limits.

Nine dogs were impounded. Four were released to owners, one went to the Bond County Humane Society, and two were turned over to other no-kill shelters.

Ten cats were impounded. One was released to its owner, seven were released to no-kill shelters, and two were euthanized.

One animal bite was reported in February.