Bond County Hospice Recognized As “We Honor Veterans” Partner

Bond County Hospice participates in “We Honor Veterans,” a pioneering campaign developed by National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans often carry experiences from their military service that present unique healthcare challenges. Bond County Hospice is a Level Four “We Honor Veterans” Community Partner, the highest recognition of this exciting program. As a Community Partner, Bond County Hospice increased its professional and organizational capacity to provide quality services, developed and strengthened partnerships with hospices, VA, veterans organizations, and other healthcare organizations, promoted hospice and palliative care for veterans, and demonstrated the impact of its veteran-centered programs.

For more information, call 664-5020.