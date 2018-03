The Breese Public Library is hosting a “Sing-a-long Dance Party” Tuesday, March 27, at 1:00 p.m., featuring singer and guitarist Celia Shacklett.

Celia is a frequent performer throughout the St. Louis area at many libraries and nursing homes. Her music covers a wide range of styles and this will be a fun event for all ages.

The event will be in the Children’s Room and there is no charge to attend.

For more information, call 526-7361.