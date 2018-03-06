Brian Nall Receives IHA Outstanding Leadership Award

Brian Nall, President and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital, was recently recognized for outstanding leadership by the Illinois Hospital Association (IHA) Small and Rural Constituency Section Steering Committee This recognition was announced at the completion of his term serving as chair of the committee in 2017.

“Being recognized as an outstanding leader within the IHA is a great honor,” stated Nall. “The IHA Small and Rural Constituency Section Steering Committee performs a crucial role for hospitals like HSHS Holy Family. Those who serve on the committee are dedicated leaders who go above and beyond to provide the necessary support and guidance to the small and rural hospitals in Illinois.”

The IHA Small and Rural Constituency Section Steering Committee advises small and rural hospitals as they deliver necessary health care services to the communities they serve. Serving 42 percent of Illinois hospitals, the committee offers support through guidance on policy issues, advocacy positions, member service strategies and emerging trends. The leaders also provide counsel to IHA on proposed healthcare legislation, rules and regulation.

