Business Workshop In Greenville

Greenville will be the site of an economic empowerment workshop for minorities and women in business or those who are interested in starting a business.

The free event will be on Wednesday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Bill Walker, Greenville economic development coordinator, said the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is making an effort to move toward the Metro East. Greenville will be the first community in the Metro East to host the event. It is designed to introduce minority and women businesspeople to opportunities in the region and state they may not know about.

Walker said it is available to anyone living in the region. There is no fee. The event will be held in the Greenville University Smart Center on the corner of 2nd and Main in Greenville.

Those wanting to attend can e-mail derrick champion at derrickchampion@Illinois.gov or Walker at bwalker@greenvilleillinois.com.