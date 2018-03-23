Car Show Saluting Grease Anniversary

The 7th Annual Greenville Graffiti Car Show may resemble the halls of Rydell High as the spotlight shines on the 40th anniversary of the musical movie Grease. Each year the car show features celebrity autograph sessions. Appearing this year are Didi Conn, who played Frenchie in Grease; Barry Pearl, who played Doody; Jamie Donnelly, who portrayed Jan; and Eddie Deezen, who played Eugene. This is a return appearance for Deezen, who was a guest at last year’s event. Greenville Graffiti is Saturday, June 16 in downtown Greenville.

Originally debuting on Broadway in 1972, Grease easily made the transition to the big screen in 1978, becoming the year’s biggest grossing film. Additionally, the soundtrack album sold 28 million copies. The story takes place in the 1950s and revolves around Danny Zuko, a greaser, and his romance with Sandy, the new girl in school. The duo is joined by members of the school’s cliques—the T-birds and the Pink Ladies.

Kayley Woker, Greenville Chamber Executive Director, said about this year’s guests, “As a fan of Grease, I’m looking forward to the stories the cast will share. Because of the movie’s incredible popularity, we’re expecting generations of Grease lovers to come to this year’s Greenville Graffiti Car Show.”

Fans of Didi Conn will remember her for not only her work in Grease, but also her role as Stacy Jones on the children’s TV series Shining Time Station. She was also a regular on the popular 1980s show Benson and made appearances on Highway to Heaven, L.A. Law, and Law and Order: SVU.

Barry Pearl and Jamie Donnelly both appeared in stage productions of Grease, prior to getting their roles in the movie. Pearl made guest appearances on dozens of TV shows including Hill Street Blues, Murder She Wrote, and ER. He also was a regular cast member in comedy legend Don Rickles’ show CPO Sharkey. Donnelly played Jan in both the stage and film versions of Grease. She also starred in the original stage production of Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Eddie Deezen is back by popular demand after a memorable appearance at last year’s Greenville Graffiti Car Show. His role as Eugene in Grease has brought him countless fans, but Deezen also left his mark in films like The Polar Express, War Games, and 1941. All the celebrities appear courtesy of In Person Productions.

Another car show tradition is the Friday night question/answer program with the celebrities. Additional details will be announced in the near future on that event.

The Greenville Graffiti Car Show, co-sponsored by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Tourism, has become one of the premier shows in the St. Louis area. Last year over 175 vintage cars and trucks participated. The Grease cast is scheduled to sign autographs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. that day.

For more information, contact the Greenville, IL Chamber of Commerce at (618) 664-9272. You may also follow the event at Greenville Graffiti Car Show on Facebook.