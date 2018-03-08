Carlyle Lake Firewood Cutting Opportunity

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will extend the opportunity for individuals to obtain a Special Use Permit to cut up downed trees for firewood at Boulder Campground. Permits will be available at the Carlyle Lake Project Office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. A total of 15 permits will be issued on a first come first serve basis and there is no charge. All permit holders will be limited to four cords of firewood which may not be used for commercial use or resale. Previous permit holders from Dam West Campground must reapply. Trees will be located throughout the campground and vehicle access will be limited to paved surfaces only. Cutting will be permitted Tuesday through Saturday beginning March 12, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil