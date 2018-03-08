City Council Hears From Prison Union

At its February meeting, the Greenville City Council heard a presentation from the union for correctional officers at the Greenville federal prison, expressing concerns about decreasing staff levels,

Brian Mueller, union president, said the Bureau of Prisons has more cuts planned in the entire national system this year and next, and safety is an issue.

Mueller said the bureau is making drastic staffing cuts. He said the staffing level is dangerously low. Mueller says officials are reporting a 16% reduction in inmate population over the last three years. He said in Greenville, the decrease is about 6% from 2001.

Mueller reported the Greenville medium security prison has a different breed of inmates than when it opened in the mid-1990s. He said the current sentence average for an inmate is ten years for crimes such as drug offenses, robbery, weapons, arson, sexual crimes, and homicide. Some inmates are serving life sentences. Some are members of international terrorist organizations and national terrorist groups.

Mayor Alan Gaffner said the city plans to contact area congressional members regarding the situation, and community members are asked to do the same.

Mueller commented the Greenville prison has a great staff and the union has a great working relationship with the Greenville FCI administration.