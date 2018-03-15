City Electric Rates To Decrease

Good news was presented at the Greenville City Council meeting Tuesday night pertaining to electric rates for residents in the aggregation program.

It was announced that a bid was recently accepted by the group representing Greenville and other communities, which will be a decrease in cost.

The current cost, to those in the program, is 5.569 cents per kilowatt hour.

From June of this year through June of next year, the rate will decrease to 4.953 cents per kilowatt hour, and then from June of 2019 through June of 2021 the rate will drop to 4.944 cents per kilowatt hour.

City Manager Dave Willey was happy the residents are getting a rate break.

Click below to hear his comments:

The city manager praised City Clerk and Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson for her work on the electric rates.

Homefield Energy is the provider. The cost is on the bill received from Ameren Illinois.

Residents have the right to opt out of the agreement if they want to use a different electricity provider.

Willey said the city of Greenville must individually negotiate its electric rates and they have also dropped.