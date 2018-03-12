Clinton County 4-H At Dairy Quiz Bowl

Four youth will represent Illinois at the National 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl in Louisville, Ky., based on their performance at the state 4-H qualifying contest. Emma Carlson, Kirkland; Payton Erbsen, Lanark; Lane Heinzmann, Carlyle; and Briley Lenkaitis, Eldorado; took top honors in the senior division of the contest to earn a spot on the national team. Zachary Paul of Wordon will serve as alternate.

The Illinois 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl was help Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Embassy Suites and Conference Center in East Peoria and included 48 youth from around the state. Attending locally were: Evan Beal, Jackson Brammeier, Brady Heinzmann, Lane Heinzmann, Samantha Heinzmann, Drew Lueking, Shana Lueking.

“The dairy quiz bowl challenges the 4-H members’ knowledge and quick recall of information relating to the various aspects of dairy cattle management and dairy products,” said Dave Fischer, University of Illinois Extension 4-H dairy coordinator and coach of the national team. “The 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl requires many hours of dedicated learning and a good understanding of the dairy industry.”

Each competition round included 12 questions presented one-on-one, followed by 16 toss-up questions with bonus point options. Top junior team was from Stephenson County and included Lila Sloan, Davis; Ella and Owen Gunderson, both of Shannon; and Mathew Busker, Ridott. The second place team included members from Clinton, Saline, and Randolph counties and included Drew Lueking and Evan Beal, both of Centralia; A.J. Lenkaitis, Eldorado; and Matthew Koester, Red Bud.

The national team is supported by the Illinois 4-H Foundation. For more local Illinois Extension information, follow us on Facebook @bcjmwu23 or @clintonIL4h.