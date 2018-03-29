Clinton County 4-H Community Improvement Grants

Two Clinton County 4-H Clubs and the Carlyle FFA chapter recently received notification that they are recipients of Farm Credit Illinois Community Improvement Grants. Each year Farm Credit Illinois offers grants to 4-H and FFA groups to who would like take on community improvement projects in their area. This year there were 90 grant applicants vying for 50 grants across a 60 county region.

The 4-H Clovers and Cloverettes from the Germantown area will plant and maintain trees at Germantown Veterans Park. Their grant proposal also included creating a new pollinator garden at the park.

Clinton County 4-H Federation and Carlyle High School FFA will each create floral planters to draw pollinators and to bring attention to the need for pollinators. Carlyle FFA will handle creating and placing planters on the East side of the county and 4-H Federation will handle them on the West side of the county. During the week of Clinton County Fair the planters will be moved to the fairgrounds to beautify the fairgrounds. The planters will also attract honeybees and increase awareness of the importance of pollinators in our food system.

Businesses that would be interested in having a pollinator planter can contact the Illinois Extension Office at 526-4551.