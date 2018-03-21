Clinton County Election Results

Clinton County saw a 22% voter turnout for the Primary Election Tuesday. 5,449 voters out of a possible 24,486 cast ballots.

In the contested race for the Republican nominee for Clinton County Clerk, Vicky Albers received 2,314 votes, Chris “Voss” Detmer received 1,042 votes, and Heather “Fix” Koerkenmeier received 818.

In the 107th Representative District race for the Republican nomination, Laura A. Myers received 202 Clinton County votes. Blaine Wilhour trailed in Clinton County with 136 votes.

Among Republican candidates in the 54th Legislative District, Jason Plummer received 1,837 votes in Clinton County. Rafael Him received 1,083, Benjamin Stratemeyer received 965, and George Barber received 215 votes.

Statewide, Blaine Wilhour was selected as the Republican nominee in the 107th Representative District race and Jason Plummer was victorious as the Republican nominee for the 54th Legislative District.

*All election results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.