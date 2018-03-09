Clinton County Farm Bureau Nutrient field Day

The Clinton County Farm Bureau will host a cover crops and manure management field day on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Funded through a nutrient stewardship grant from Illinois Farm Bureau®, the event will teach farmers ways they can promote good soil health and reduce nutrient losses from their farm fields.

Presenters

The featured speaker will be soil health expert Ray Archuleta. Retired after 30 years with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Archuleta teaches farmers and conservationists how to improve soil function and reduce manmade inputs to soil ecosystems. Archuleta will speak about soil health principles and about nutrient management. Also presenting will be crop consultant Terry Wyciskalla of Nashville, IL, and Tyler Voss, a crops specialist with Gateway FS.

Schedule

9:15 a.m. Board buses at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 480 N. Walnut St., Breese, IL

9:30 a.m. Depart for local farm

11:45 a.m. Return to Knights of Columbus Hall

12:00 p.m. Lunch and afternoon program

2:30 p.m. Adjourn

Demonstrations and discussion topics

On the farm tour, farmers will view:

A 15-variety cover crop plot that was seeded in the fall

Two soil pits that show the impact of cover crops on soils

A rain simulator to show cover crops’ effect on water run-off and infiltration and their impact on nutrient loss

Planter settings to achieve proper seed placement for planting into cover crops or their residue

Afternoon discussion topics will include:

Testing manure for nutrient levels (presenter: Terry Wyciskalla)

Terminating cover crops prior to spring planting (presenter: Tyler Voss)

Manure testing available

As part of the nutrient stewardship grant, Clinton County Farm Bureau is offering two free manure sample tests for members. Collection bottles may be picked up before or during the field day.

About the grant program

Clinton County is among 20 county Farm Bureaus to receive grants from Illinois Farm Bureau in 2018 to promote and implement local nutrient stewardship, soil health, and water quality projects. Clinton County is focused on evaluating manure and cover crops in various cropping systems. All efforts are aimed at implementing Illinois’ Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, which sets goals for reducing nitrogen and phosphorous levels in the state’s waterways from a number of sources.

Registration

Reservations are required by March 19. To register, call the Clinton County Farm Bureau office at (618) 526-7235.