Coles Creek Firewood Cutting Opportunity

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake has extended the opportunity for individuals to obtain a Special Use Permit to cut up downed trees for firewood at Coles Creek Campground. Permits are available at the Carlyle Lake Project Office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. A total of 15 permits will be issued on a first come first serve basis and there is no charge.

All permit holders will be limited to four cords of firewood which may not be used for commercial use or resale. Previous permit holders from Boulder Campground must contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office to extend the expiration date of the current permit. Cutting will begin Thursday March 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All permit holders will be contacted by a representative from the Carlyle Lake Project Office to determine the availability of wood. Trees will be located throughout the campground and vehicle access will be limited to paved surfaces only. Cutting will be weather dependent and may be temporarily suspended due to rainfall and wet conditions.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.