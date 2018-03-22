County Board Approves Grounds Use & Appointments

In their meeting this week, the Bond County Board granted the Bond County Independence Day Festival Committee permission to use the courthouse grounds for their Fourth Fest event, to be held downtown Saturday, June 30.

The board also voted to allow the Bond County Ministerial Alliance permission to use the grounds for their National Day of Prayer event Thursday, May 3.

Board members appointed Mike Kaegy to the Camp Ground Cemetery Board.

Julie Nickel was appointed to the Mulberry Grove Sanitation Board.

The board also approved Kevin Thacker and Brad Nicoson to the Greenville Fire Protection District Board.