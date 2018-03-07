County Board Meets With City Officials

In this week’s Bond County Board meeting, the board met in executive session with Greenville city officials and members of the city council to discuss contracts. The session lasted over an hour and no action was taken at its conclusion.

The board voted to approve a $1 per hour pay raise for courthouse security staff.

County board member Frank Lucco and Greenville Police Chief Johnny Runyon were reappointed to the Bond County ETSB – or 911 – Board.

Openings were announced on the Camp Ground Cemetery, Mulberry Grove Sanitation, and Greenville Fire Protection District Boards. Mike Kaegy has been recommended to the Camp Ground Cemetery Board. Julie Nickel is seeking reappointment to the Mulberry Grove Sanitation Board. Kevin Thacker and Brad NIcoson are seeking reappointment to the Greenville Fire Protection District board.