Easter Egg Hunts Throughout WGEL Listening Area

Area churches, charities, and businesses have planned Easter Egg hunts throughout the WGEL listening area. Below you’ll find the complete list of all that we’ve been made aware of:

Everyone is invited to an Easter Egg Hunt Friday, March 30, at 2:00 p.m., in the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There is no charge to participate and there will be three groups, based on age, for children through age 12.

The Tamalco Christian Church is having an Easter egg hunt Friday, March 30, starting at 9:30 a.m., at the church. The hunt is for children through age 12 and snacks and drinks will be provided for the children.

The Greenville First Baptist Church will have a free breakfast and egg hunt are Saturday, March 31, starting at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call 664-1062.

The Mulberry Grove Church of Christ invites you to enjoy Easter activities Saturday, March 31, starting at 9:00 a.m., in the church basement. They will have crafts, snacks, story time, face painting, and an egg hunt. Please use the back door.

The annual Greenville Easter egg hunt is Saturday, March 31, at 2:00 p.m., in Patriot’s Park. There will be four age groups for children through age 9 with a special section for those with special needs. The hunt is sponsored by the Greenville Commercial Club and the Greenville Optimist Club. For more information, call Randy Alderman at 664-2200, ext. 1111.

The annual Mulberry Grove Gilham Lodge Easter egg hunt is Saturday, March 31, at 1:00 p.m., behind the Mulberry Grove School, rain or shine. There will be three age groups, ages 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12. A gold egg will be hidden for each group.

Wisetown Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg hunt Sunday, April 1 following the 10:30 AM worship service. The hunt is for children through 6th grade.

You are invited to an Easter egg hunt at the Columbus Baptist Church Sunday, April 1. The hunt follows the 10:30 AM worship service.