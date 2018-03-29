Estevez Leaving GU

Dr. Edwin Estevez has resigned as Greenville University’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

No specific date for him leaving has been announced.

Estevez has been at GU for four years, also serving as vice president of academic affairs and provost.

Greenville University President Ivan Filby said Estevez has been a valuable member of his senior leadership team. He said he was sad to receive Edwin’s letter of resignation. “He has been such an invaluable collaborator to me and the mission and vision we’ve been putting together for the institution.” Dr. Filby said Estevez has a big heart for the students and community and you can see his influence when you walk across campus.

Filby said he will select Estevez’s replacement.