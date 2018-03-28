Federal Prison Community Board

At the recent meeting of the Greenville Federal Correctional Institution Community Relations Board, the two new associate wardens were introduced.

They are Eric Williams and Rachel Thompson.

Williams had been associate warden at the FCI in Sandstone, Minnesota, and Thompson was executive assistant/camp administrator at the FCI in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Warden Tom Werlich said the new executive camp administrator, Keith Williams, will be joining Greenville FCI soon. He is coming from the Southeast Regional Office in Atlanta Georgia.

Warden Werlich advised the Bureau of Prisons has changed staffing guidelines and the Greenville facility is now allowed a maximum of 254 employees. He said five correctional officers were recently transferred to Greenville FCI leaving the facility just under the maximum. The warden indicated there will be more hirings soon.

It was reported female inmates from the prison camp recently completed a project to make 500 fish structures for Carlyle Lake. The structures were installed by the McKendree University bass fishing team.

Board members learned that FCI personnel worked with Greenville police to conduct a mock exercise regarding an active shooter in the institution. The drill went well.

Peter Landers, FCI chaplain, presented a program telling how the institution provides inmates the opportunity to observe Ramadan. Landers said 90 to 100 inmates usually participate.