Filby On University Attention

It has yet to be a year since Greenville’s institution of higher education became a university.

University President Ivan Filby is pleased to see Greenville University being noticed nationwide. He said the university has received a timely boost in promoting its new status with Nicholas Morrow playing NFL football, and the women’s and men’s basketball teams playing on a national level. He said the music and academic programs have also garnered attention.

There has been a college in Greenville since 1892.