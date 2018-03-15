First Baptist Church Family Clothing Closet

First Baptist Church in Greenville is offering a spring and summer clothing closet for the whole family this Saturday, March 17, from 8 a.m. until noon. Prom dresses will be featured and are intended for girls who would otherwise not be able to purchase a dress. There will be a drawing for free hair and makeup on prom day. Stylists include Kimmie Bourgeois, Ivan Saylor, and Dusty Hanner. Winners must sign up in person and be present for the drawing which will be held at 11:30 a.m. followed by a light lunch.

The church’s Facebook posts will have more information or you may call the church office at (618) 664-1062. This event is open to the public at no charge and is intended as a service to the community. The Rev. David S. Bilyeu serves as lead pastor at First Baptist Church located at 218 E. South Avenue.