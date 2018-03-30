Flooded Roads Pose Dangers

With excessive rain recently, low lying areas have become flooded and that can pose a danger to motorists. Greenville fire personnel were paged to the bottoms on Dolls Orchard Avenue Friday afternoon for a water rescue. Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the motorist drove into flood waters and became stranded. The individual climbed onto the top of the vehicle to wait for rescue crews.

Wise reminded motorists if you can’t see the road, there may simply not be a road there. Remember the phrase, “turn around, don’t drown”. Never attempt to navigate flooded roadways.