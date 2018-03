Greenville Elementary School kindergarten screening and pre-registration for 2018-2019 is Friday, April 13, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., in the Greenville First Christian Church Family Life Center.

Pre-registration is for children who will be five years old on or before September 1.

Parents should bring a certified birth certificate, shot record, and proof of residency such as a property tax bill, water bill, or power bill.

To make an appointment, call Kristin at 664-3117, ext. 101.