GHS National Honor Induction

Nineteen students at Greenville High School were inducted into the National Honor Society during a ceremony Monday night in the auditorium.

The junior and senior inductees were Alejandra Ahern, Gaite Brauns, John Campbell, Drew Frey, Hunter Gray, Emily Hogue, Katie Hutchinson, Daisy Kaplan, Sarah Klenke, Reese Messerli, Brock Nelson, Evan Oakley, Brian Prater, Levi Siebert, Kyle Sunderland, George Timmermann, Emily Unterbrink, Maddie Wade and Cole Wall.

Students must qualify for the National Honor Society through character, leadership, scholarship and service.

The chapter officers this school year are Chloe Schaufelberger as president, Hanna Williams as vice-president, and Mara Caldieraro as secretary.