GHS Scholar Bowl Regional Champions

Greenville High School has a scholar bowl regional champion.

Playing in the Granite City Class 2A Regional Monday, the Comets won threecontests to bring home the regional title plaque.

Ryan D’Arcy, first year coach of the Comets, said his team went into the regional with confidence, prepared for victory, but not expecting it.

The Comets defeated Wood River, Collinsville and Granite City in the regional. The win over Granite City in the title match avenged an earlier loss in a tiebreaker.

The Comets advance to the Carbondale Sectional on Saturday. Coach D’Arcy said to prepare for the sectional, they’ll look at previous opponents and analyze their game play from the past. They’ll try to determine what kind of questions they need to focus on prepping for.

Among the four sectional teams will be Mater Dei, which won its own regional.