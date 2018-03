The Greenville FFA Dairy Judging Team placed first at the recent section contest. Team members include Taylor Huels (2), Cole Wall (4), Alexa Loddick, Levi Robinson, Gage Koonce, Will Harnetiaux, and Brady Lingley.

The Greenville FFA Parliamentary Procedures Team recently placed 5th at district. Team members are Shelbi McCray, Marissa Schaefer, Cole Wall, Dalton Knerrer, Grace Baum, and Grace Young.