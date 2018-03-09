Greenville Fire Protection District 2017 Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District recently released its 2017 report.

Greenville Firefighters responded to 183 calls in 2017. There were eight structure fires, seven vehicle fires, nine grass or brush fires, and 2 trash fires.

They responded to ten rescue calls and assisted EMS personnel nine times.

There were ten false alarms, 12 system malfunctions, and 45 system activation alarms.

Firefighters were called to nine carbon monoxide alarms, six spills or leaks, and four smoke scares.

Their call for assistance was canceled enroute twice and there were 22 other calls.

Greenville Firefighters provided mutual aid 30 times and received mutual aid nine times.