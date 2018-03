Everyone is invited to Easter activities at the Greenville First Baptist Church.

Services Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, March 25 and April 1, start at 10:30 a.m. and the Good Friday service begins at 7:00 p.m.

A free breakfast and egg hunt are Saturday, March 31, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Sunrise service is Sunday, April 1, at 7:00 a.m., in Patriot’s Park followed by breakfast at the church at 8:00.

For more information, call 664-1062.