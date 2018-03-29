Greenville Leaf Vacuuming

Leaf vacuuming has resumed in the City of Greenville.

It will continue through April 13.

Residents can rake leaves to the edge of the curb or street, keeping piles no higher than three feet. Sticks, brush and other debris should be kept out of the leaves.

City crews follow a schedule to pick up leaves in different areas of the city on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Persons can visit Greenville Illinois dot com and go under services and seasonal, then leaf disposal, to see the map.

More information is available by calling the municipal building at 664-1644.