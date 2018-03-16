The Greenville Police Department February activity report shows two incidents of battery. There was one theft of items valued at less than $500.00, one report of retail theft, one reported forgery, and four incidents of criminal damage to property. There was one criminal trespass report, one incident involving juveniles, and one illegal possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Officers issued citations for four uninsured motorists, nine driver’s license violations, one seat belt violation, and two speeding tickets.

They made 22 traffic arrests and 31 criminal arrests.

Local fire district personnel responded to 77 calls.