Greenville TIF Review Meeting

The annual meeting to review the Tax Increment Financing Districts or TIFS in the City of Greenville was held this week.

Representatives of taxing districts in the TIFS were invited. Attending were persons from the Kingsbury Park District, Kaskaskia College, Bond County Community Unit 2, Greenville Fire Protection District, City of Greenville and Bond County Board.

TIF Districts are economic development tools that can be used by municipalities to retain and attract businesses and manufacturers.

Greenville has four TIF districts, one for the downtown area, one for the Interstate 70/Route 127 area, and two in the industrial park.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey reported each TIF district has a positive financial balance.

Current existing TIF agreements are with Z-1 Automotive, CVS, Kahuna’s Restaurant, Watson’s Drug Store, Love’s Travel Stop, Huddle House, Donnewald Distributing, Domino’s and South Central FS.

During the meeting, Willey provided information about business prospects, noting that there were five deals underway with businesses in the city limits and for the industrial park. These include businesses with 20-60 employees in the field of athletic equipment and agriculture.

Official TIF reports must be filed with the state. The most recent one covers the fiscal year from May 1, 2016 through April 30, 2017.