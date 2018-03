The Greenville VFW Post 1377 sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Thursday, March 15, in the Post on South Fourth Street.

Forty-nine people registered with 40 units collected.

Matt Kapp got a 26-gallon pin, Marlene Roethemeyer a 21-gallon pin, Larry Martin an 11-gallon pin, and Ted Olson a 7-gallon pin.

PJ Klawitter, Cindy Pate, Curtis Flake, and Stephanie Sizemore donated red blood cells.