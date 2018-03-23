Grenville Easter Egg Hunt

The annual Greenville Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, March 31, at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

The four age groups include toddler through age 2, ages 3 to 5, 6 and 7, and 8 and 9.

A special section will be set up for children with special needs. It will provide access to eggs for youngsters through sixth grade.

For the hunt, over 2,400 eggs, some with money or candy, will be hidden. There will be a golden egg, good for $5, in each age group.

In addition, each group will have a grand prize egg.

The Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by the Greenville Commercial Club and Greenville Optimist Club. Cash prizes are being donated by Bradford National Bank, First National Bank and Midland States Bank.