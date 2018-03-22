Honoring First Responders

The Bond County Home Community Education Program has begun a mission to honor first responder agencies in the county.

Signs with “We Love and Support Our First Responders” are being presented.

This week, Pat Sutton from Bond County HCE, gave the first sign to HSHS Holy Family Hospital and its emergency services department. Sutton said the first responders do an excellent job for the residents.

Accepting the sign was Chris Wagner, manager of emergency management at the hospital, who has been with the hospital for 17 years and has been a paramedic over 20 years.

He said the first responders appreciate the recognition. Wagner said first responders work hard to take care of the community.

Also at the sign presentation were Tim Logue, who has been a first responder for 38 years, and Nick Metzger, with one year at the hospital.