HSHS Holy Family Hospital Blood Drive April 5

HSHS Holy Family Hospital and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Thursday, April 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the hospital’s Fair Oaks Conference Room.

Healthy individuals may donate blood every eight weeks. To make it easy for donors wanting to make the biggest impact by giving whenever eligible, the Greenville hospital will host drives approximately every eight weeks in 2018. A future blood drive is planned for Thursday, June 7. To meet eligibility requirements, your most recent donation should not have been any later than February 8, 2018. The hospital’s last drive was February 1, so those who gave are eligible to give again.

Additional giving requirements include weighing at least 110 pounds, and being 17 years of age or older, (or 16 with a signed parental permission form available at www.bloodcenter.org). Please bring a photo ID, eat before arriving, and plan to spend approximately one hour. Appointments are requested, but walk-ins are always welcome. For an appointment, call 664-1230 ext. 8405 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org – sponsor code 60108.

While you are on the website, check out IMPACT. Earn points every time you donate with IMPACT, Mississippi Valley’s donor loyalty program. You receive points for each donation, and earn bonus points when you make your appointment online. Redeem points in an online store for lots of great Blood Center merchandise.

For best access, park in the Fair Oaks parking lot located behind the emergency department, and use the Fair Oaks covered entrance. For additional information, contact Mississippi Valley at 1-800-591-8049 or Holy Family Hospital at 664-1230 ext.8405.