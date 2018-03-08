HSHS Holy Family Hospital Welcomes Nephrologist

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Bassim Assioun, nephrologist, to their visiting specialist team. Dr. Assioun will now see patients frequently at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in the specialty clinics.

Nephrology is a specialty of medicine that studies kidney function, kidney problems, the treatment of kidney problems and renal replacement therapy through dialysis and kidney transplant.

Common causes for physician referral include: worsening kidney function, proteinuria, hematuria, kidney manifestations with diabetes, resistant hypertension, kidney stones and dialysis care.

Dr. Assioun earned his medical degree from the University of Aleppo, Aleppo, Syria. He additionally completed an Internal Medicine Residency and Nephrology Fellowship at St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Medical Staff, visit hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.