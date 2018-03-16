HSHS Home Care & Hospice “Crams the Car”

In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois recently teamed up with several local organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. The food drive effort by these organizations collected 520 pounds for Highland Area Christian Service Ministry alone, and filled an entire Home Care car with canned goods and other non-perishable items. The food drive was also carried out through the other communities HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois services, and in total, 2,810 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected across all of Southern Illinois.

“Thanks to the generous contributions of our HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland colleagues and other community organizations and members, this ‘Cram the Car’ food drive was a success,” said Ethan Beck, HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois Outreach Representative. “The food we were able to collect was much appreciated by the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry, and will be used to help families and individuals in the area.”

Beck extended his gratitude to the following organizations for teaming up with HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois in making this food drive a success:

St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland

Steve Schmitt Inc. GMC, Buick, and Chevrolet

Tri Ford Inc.

Faith Countryside Homes

Highland Health Care Center

San Gabriel Memory Care

HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois serve the communities of 27 counties across the state of Illinois. For more information about HSHS Home Care and Hospice, visit their web sites at www.hshshomecare.org or www.hshshospice.org. HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois, under the auspices of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.