HSHS Southern Illinois Division Ministries Celebrates Doctors’ Day

Medical providers will be honored at health care organizations throughout the country March 30, 2018 during National Doctors’ Day. This annual event recognizes physicians for the important role they play in helping patients, promoting overall health, and their significant accomplishments.

The annual event was first celebrated March 30, 1933, when Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, set a day aside to honor physicians. From those beginnings in Winder, Georgia, the celebration spread and the House and Senate officially declared March 30 National Doctors’ Day in 1990.

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Southern Illinois Division ministries of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, are joining together to extend its deep gratitude and appreciation to physicians for the long hours and dedication in providing excellent patient care of the people in their communities. To express their appreciation, these three hospitals will be honoring physicians on their Medical Staff with a special celebration around National Doctors’ Day, Thursday, March 30 in gratitude of their service.

The area is blessed to have a wide range of physicians focusing in a variety of specialties, who are experts in their field. If your organization is looking for a presentation about a health care topic, please contact Ashley Gramann, HSHS Southern Illinois Division Communications Manager, at (618) 651-2588 or email ashley.gramann@hshs.org. She can assist in finding a speaker for your organization.

To find physicians in the area, visit one of the following hospital’s web sites and select “Find a Doctor”: stjoebreese.com, hshsholyfamily.org, or stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham.