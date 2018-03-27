Hundreds Attend Stief Benefit

A benefit was held recently for Randy Stief, of Greenville, who is currently undergoing treatment for colon/liver cancer. Proceeds from the event will help with his ongoing medical bills and expenses.
Hundreds of people packed the Greenville VFW to attend the event, which included dinner, a bake sale, and an auction.
One of the event organizers, Wes Pourchot, thanked the community for their support of Randy. He said it was a great evening.
Pourchot also thanked the Dudleyville 4-H Club for their food donation.
Bill Walker of Walker Photography shared these photos from the event…