Hundreds Attend Stief Benefit

A benefit was held recently for Randy Stief, of Greenville, who is currently undergoing treatment for colon/liver cancer. Proceeds from the event will help with his ongoing medical bills and expenses.

Hundreds of people packed the Greenville VFW to attend the event, which included dinner, a bake sale, and an auction.

One of the event organizers, Wes Pourchot, thanked the community for their support of Randy. He said it was a great evening.

Pourchot also thanked the Dudleyville 4-H Club for their food donation.

Bill Walker of Walker Photography shared these photos from the event…