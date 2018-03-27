KC Board Honors Community College Month

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, March 26, 2018 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Dr. Dee Boswell, (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (St. Rose), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and student trustee Kylie Bilek (Perryville, MO)

The KC Board of Trustees approved a resolution proclaiming the month of April as “Community College Month”, recognizing the role college’s such as KC play in providing high quality educational opportunities at affordable costs in locations accessible to all students. KC interim President George Evans said, “Community colleges like Kaskaskia College are the first step for many students achieving their career goals and beginning their educational journeys, as well as providing workforce training, serve as the engines for economic development and provide numerous social and cultural activities for our residents.” During the month KC will be hosting open houses at its education centers around the district. The public is invited to attend any, and all to learn more about what KC can do for them.

April 2 – Nashville Education Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 11- Greenville Education Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 12 – Trenton Education Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 17 – Vandalia Education Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 18 – Salem Education Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 30 – KC Main Campus from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Trustees also approved a number of personnel moves, accepting the retirement of Vice President of Instructional Services Dr. Greg Labyak effective June 30, as well as the resignations of Human Resources Director Beth Jones, effective June 30, and Nursing Instructor Lucinda Spencer, effective May 11. The board also hired Daniel Powell as the college’s new Audio/Visual Technician.

In other action the board:

Rejected all the bids for replacement of the roofs and heating and air conditioning over the Student Center, Cafeteria kitchen and Fine Arts wing on the college’s main campus. The project will be re-bid to now include roof replacement work on the college’s Science and Technology Building which was damaged in a recent windstorm.

Approved a resolution authorizing BLDD Architects to add replacing hot and cold waterlines to a restroom renovation project the company is currently preparing construction documents for.

Approved a bid from CDW Government, Inc. to upgrade the colleges wireless network system, while CommSquad of Lebanon was hired to install the Ethernet cabling needed to support the new wireless network.

Authorized the college to enter into an agreement with Tyco Simplex/Grinnell to replace fire alarm system panels on the main campus at the KC Salem Education Center.

Authorized the college to enter into an agreement with Ramona Munsell and Associates Consulting, Inc. to provide assistance as the college prepares its application for its next TRIO – Student Support Services Grant. The current grant will expire in 2020. Through the grant the college is able to provide assistance such as tutoring and college transfer assistance to first generation college students.

Accepted the donation of a $16,000 ultrasound system from SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital of Mt. Vernon for use by the college’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program.

Prior to the start of the meeting the board recognized KC’s Postsecondary Agricultural Student team that just competed in the National PAS competition in Louisville, Kentucky, taking home two, team national championships and seven individual national award winners.