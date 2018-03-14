KPD Pool Improvement Underway

The Kingsbury Park District Board received an update at its meeting Monday evening about the swimming pool improvement project.

Jerry Sauerwein, district director, said various companies are involved and have begun work on the splash pad, pool liner, and new building addition. He’s hopeful for warmer weather soon that will help the work move along. Concrete work will begin soon and an 8 foot fence will be installed in the near future.

The building addition will be the concession area and will also have an office for the pool manager plus space for the lifeguards.

There will be a new family changing area in the old portion of the pool bathhouse. The men’s and women’s changing areas are also being renovated.

Anthony Supply of Greenville had the low bid for new fencing at $32,000, which includes installation. That was more than $24,000 below the other bid.

The park district board also approved the new budget and appropriations ordinance.